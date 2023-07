BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Members of the Azerbaijani national team in acrobatic gymnastics successfully performed at the international tournament in the city of Pavlodar (Kazakhstan), Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Sabir Aghayev, Murad Rafiyev, Riad Safarov, Rasul Seidli performed as part of the men's group.

As a result of the competition, Azerbaijani athletes won bronze.