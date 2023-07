BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. In the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Qarabag, the Azerbaijani soccer club, secured a 2-1 victory over Gibraltar's Lincoln, Trend reports.

The home team's player, Kike Gomez, scored the first goal in the 25th minute. "Qarabag" striker Redon Xhixha equalized the score at 1-1 in the 58th minute, and in the 90+4th minute, Yassine Benzia gave "Qarabag" the lead with a goal.

The second leg is scheduled to be held in Baku on July 19.