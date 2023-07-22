Azerbaijan uses mechanism of recycling salvaged materials for construction of roadbeds in Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The mechanism of recycling salvaged materials in the territories, [liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020], for the construction of roadbeds is being implemented, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in liberated part of Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha) Emin Huseynov said, Trend reports.

"Another advancement in Karabakh Economic Region! For the first time in Azerbaijan, the mechanism of recycling salvaged materials in the liberated territories for the construction of roadbeds is being implemented. This is both environmentally and economically beneficial!," Huseynov wrote on his Twitter page.