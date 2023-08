BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The captain of the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) operating flight J2-5001 on the Baku-Delhi route decided to return to the airport of departure due to technical reasons, Trend reports citing the press service of AZAL.

The plane landed safely at the Baku airport at 02:50 local time.

The passengers of the flight at 06:25 were sent to Delhi by another aircraft.