Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan NGOs appeal to international community on blockade from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Non-governmental organizations operating in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic have appealed to the international community, Trend reports.

According to the appeal, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been living under a blockade for over 30 years.

The appeal said that the population of Nakhchivan remained without gas for nearly 15 years and even without electricity due to the blockade imposed by Armenia.

Moreover, according to the appeal, energy lines connecting Nakhchivan to the rest of Azerbaijan were cut off by Armenia, and the railway connection between Nakhchivan and Baku was severed in 1992 after the shelling of the last train that ran on it.

Why have those who have been spreading one false statement after another, baseless accusations, unjustly accusing the Azerbaijani state, never once raised the issue of the long-standing blockade of Nakhchivan? Why did foreign envoys, arriving in the direction of the Lachin-Khankendi road and looking through binoculars towards Azerbaijan, never tell about the blockade of Nakhchivan?" the appeal authors emphasized.

"This biased and hypocritical approach is causing us outrage. If the international community wants to witness a real blockade in the region, it can observe it by looking at the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic under blockade," the authors said.