Place for mosque construction allocated in Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A place for the construction of a mosque has been allocated in Lachin, the special representative of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic in Lachin district, Masim Mammadov, told reporters, Trend reports.

"Design works are close to completion; a local company is engaged in this. I hope that in the near future, the design will be finalized and construction will start. As for the destroyed monument in Lachin, a project has been submitted by the Ministry of Culture. I hope this process will also receive positive feedback and be realized in the near future," Masim Mammadov added.

According to the relevant instruction of the head of the Coordination Headquarters for solving issues in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation, the next meeting of the working group on urban development is being held in the city of Kalbajar. Besides the fact that this is the first meeting of the working group on urban development issues in the East Zangezur Economic Region, it is also being held for the first time in Kalbajar.