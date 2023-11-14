Azerbaijani silver medalist of Ojag Sports club contest to treat medal as apple of her eye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. I will hang the medal in the most visible place in the apartment as a reminder of this happy moment. Silver medalist of the Ojag Sports Club Open Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in the exercise without apparatus among gymnasts born in 2017 (group B), pupil of the Ojag Sports Club Farida Jalilova told Trend.

"This is my first medal, so the award is especially valuable for me. It will always give me an extra incentive to train. Today I took second place, and I hope I will show the best result at the next start," the six-year-old athlete said.

According to the young gymnast, her mother and grandmother watched her performance in the audience.

"The audience in the stands is very friendly, supports absolutely all participants, and welcomes them with applause. I am especially pleased that my mother and grandmothers saw my performance and how I was awarded," she added.

The Open Championship of the Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 14–15.

Some 206 gymnasts from 24 clubs in Azerbaijan take part in the competition. Competitions are held in various age categories.

