Azerbaijan reveals number of foreigners inflow since early 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Over 1.5 million foreigners visited and left Azerbaijan from January through September 2023, the Chief of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan Vusal Huseynov said, Trend reports.

Huseynov noted that 1,517 foreigners received a residence permit in the country, 65,756 - have a temporary residence permit valid until the end of the year.

He added that 11,937 foreigners received a permanent residence permit (until the end of the year), 9,190 people from 107 countries received a work permit.

In 2022, a total of 1.6 million foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan, which is growth of more than two times compared to 2021 (790,062).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel