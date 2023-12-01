Azerbaijani gymnast shares optimism in licensing for 2024 Summer Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Ivan Tikhonov, Azerbaijani gymnast competing in the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in men's artistic gymnastics at the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, told reporters he will use his chances to win a license for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Trend reports.

"The year hasn't been entirely successful for me. I didn't manage to qualify for the Olympics from the World Championships, falling short by a few hundredths of a point. Next year, I need to qualify for the Olympics through the European Championships, via the all-around competition," he said.

"It's still possible to secure a license through individual events, but it's not easy, and a more realistic option in this context appears to be the all-around competition," the gymnast noted.

Speaking about his participation in the 28th Azerbaijan Championship, Tikhonov mentioned that he plans to perform with a more challenging routine.

"Today, I plan to add complexity to my routine in the floor exercise. I need to give it a try. Local tournaments help assess strength and test the routine," he added.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Open Baku Championship competitions among age categories in men's artistic gymnastics, as well as the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship among age categories in women's artistic gymnastics, are being held in Baku's National Gymnastics Arena's secondary hall are being held from November 30 through December 1.

Totally, 60 athletes from Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit City, Zira Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan City compete.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel