Armenian booby traps in Azerbaijan's Karabakh mostly targeted civilians - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Most of Armenia- set explosive traps and devices, along with mines, found in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, targeted civilians, Deputy Director of the Department of Education, International and Public Relations at ANAMA (Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action) Farhad Isayev said, Trend reports.

Isayev made the remark during a round table discussion titled "Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Mine Victims in Azerbaijan."

"In the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, 147,988 hectares are highly contaminated, and 675,570 hectares - moderately contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance," the official said.

"Among the explosive devices discovered were mines manufactured in Armenia in 2021. Armenian illegal armed groups transported them to Azerbaijani territory," the agency's spokesperson noted.

