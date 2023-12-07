UNESCO adopts decision on first report on status of Azerbaijani 'Yalli' dance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. UNESCO has adopted the decision on the first report on the status of an Azerbaijani cultural element named "Yalli (Kochari, Tenzere), traditional group dances of Nakhchivan", Trend reports.

According to the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the decision was adopted during the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO in Kasane, Botswana.

'Yalli' is an Azerbaijani traditional group dance, dance expressions based exclusively on collective performances. Typically, 'yalli' dances are performed in a circle, chain, or line, and involve elements of games, pantomime (bird or other animal imitations), physical exercises, and movements.