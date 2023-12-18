Future rebuilding image of Khanlig village in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district aired (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. A video has been released showcasing the post-reconstruction view of Khanlig village in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district, located on the banks of the Hakari river, the Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management No. 1 of Eastern Zangazur told Trend.

The service noted that the village was completely destroyed during the Armenian occupation.

Residential houses and infrastructure in the territory of Khanlig were rendered unusable.

The village was liberated from the occupation during the second Karabakh war in 2020.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Khanlig on May 4, 2023. In Khanlig, two, three, four, and five-room private residential dwellings, administrative buildings, and public culinary facilities are planned for the first phase. All prerequisites for long-term population resettlement will be built here.

