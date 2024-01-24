Azerbaijan's Fuzuli embraces its further group of natives (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Another group of families of former IDPs has arrived in Fuzuli city, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The families, who left the Garadagh district of the capital, arrived in Fuzuli, which was liberated from occupation.

According to the State Committee for Refugees, the same day, the families arriving in Fuzuli were handed keys to apartments.

The ceremony was attended by employees of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, a Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) liberated from occupation, and other officials.

At this stage, another 30 families - 125 people were relocated to Fuzuli city. Thereby, 470 families (1,750 people) were permanently resettled in Fuzuli

