Major projects to be undertaken this year, Green World Solidarity Year - deputy minister

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, January 26. Major projects will be undertaken in the 'Green World Solidarity Year', said Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, head of the working group Vugar Karimov during the meeting of the working group on environmental issues in Zangilan, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year, with Baku serving as the primary venue for deliberations on global climate issues and environmental challenges. This underscores Azerbaijan's standing and influence on the world stage.

"The proclamation of the current year as the 'Green World Solidarity Year' by President Ilham Aliyev marks a significant development, bringing a substantial responsibility. The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in collaboration with several relevant entities, has devised an action plan in response to this initiative. This plan encompasses significant nationwide projects, extending to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur," the working group head added.

Today, January 26, a regular meeting of the environmental issues working group within the Interdepartmental Center, which operates under the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized solution of issues in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, is currently being held in Azerbaijan's Zangilan.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.



Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed suit and also withdrew its candidacy.



On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of COP29.

