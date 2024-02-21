Azerbaijan's dev't currently experiences transitional stage - ADA University's vice rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan is currently at a transitional stage of its development, said Vice Rector of Academic Affairs at ADA University (Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy) Elkin Nurmammadov during the event on the establishment of the Azerbaijan Education Research Association (AzERA) and its joining the European Educational Research Association (EERA), Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is presently undergoing a transitional phase in its development, shifting from the old oil and gas-based economic model to a new one. In this context, fostering the growth of the private sector is pivotal. The strategic importance of education and human capital development is emphasized for Azerbaijan's prosperity and success in transitioning to the new economic model," he emphasized.

He highlighted that the Azerbaijan Education Research Association (AzERA) will organize numerous additional events to contribute to the advancement of education in the country, with ADA University prepared to offer support in this domain.

