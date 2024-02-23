Trampoline & Tumbling World Cup competitions kick off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The first competition day of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Individual qualifying competitions in trampoline among men and women will be held on the first day of championship.

The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23-25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics (to be held from July 26 to August 11 in France) for individual trampoline gymnasts.

Azerbaijan is represented in the women's trampoline competition by Seljan Mahsudova, and in the men's competition by Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev and Mehdi Aliyev.

Makhsudova and Aliyev are performing in the individual program, while Abbasov and Mirzayev both in the individual and synchronized jumping programs.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov will represent the country in tumbling competitions.

Six sets of awards will be competed for at the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling. Moreover, the gymnasts who receive the highest score for their performance in each program will be awarded the AGF Trophy.

