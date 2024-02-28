Azerbaijan's Kalbajar constructs cutting-edge school (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. A school building is being constructed in Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar city following the latest standards, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The ministry said that the restoration process of the liberated territories focuses on creation of modern infrastructure in the field of education.

In this regard, the ministry emphasized rapid progress in construction of the 960-seat school in Kalbajar.

The school's foundation was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in May of last year. It will have 41 classrooms, including dedicated rooms for physics, chemistry, biology, and computer science, as well as eight multi-purpose laboratories, an assembly hall, a cafeteria, and other necessary facilities.

Additionally, a sports ground will be built in the schoolyard.

Notably, following the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan launched a great scale restoration process, covering rebuilding of schools in the liberated territories.

Thus, up to now, schools have been built and commissioned in the liberated Fuzuli and Lachin cities, Aghali, Talish, and Zabukh villages.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel