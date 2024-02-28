Azerbaijan to allow private companies to implement projects in water sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Private companies will implement water management projects in villages in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan Zaur Mikayilov said during the public hearings in Azerbaijani Parliament on the topic "Water management in the country: problems and new challenges", Trend reports.

He noted that a project related to villages is being prepared.

"The drinking water and sewerage system will be installed by private companies in many villages," Mikayilov said.

The agency chairman noted that the aim is to provide access to clean water by providing services through the private sector.

"This should also reduce the burden on the state," he added.

