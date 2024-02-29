Education at Turkish-Azerbaijani University to be free

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Education at the Turkish-Azerbaijani University will be free, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at a media briefing, Trend reports.

The minister noted that at the initial stage, it is planned to admit 100 students to the Turkish-Azerbaijani University.

“The admission plan provides for an additional 100-200 places annually. Education at this university will be free. Training will be organized in English and Turkish,” he added.

Will be updated