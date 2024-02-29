Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Education at Turkish-Azerbaijani University to be free

Society Materials 29 February 2024 16:37 (UTC +04:00)
Education at Turkish-Azerbaijani University to be free

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Education at the Turkish-Azerbaijani University will be free, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said at a media briefing, Trend reports.

The minister noted that at the initial stage, it is planned to admit 100 students to the Turkish-Azerbaijani University.

“The admission plan provides for an additional 100-200 places annually. Education at this university will be free. Training will be organized in English and Turkish,” he added.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more