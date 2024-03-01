Azerbaijan holds draw among families eager to return homeland in Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs has held a draw among the families who will soon return to Fuzuli city, Trend reports.

The event involved personnel from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories within the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), the Fuzuli district's executive power, and the public council under the Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs.

In total, 139 families took part in the drawing. Based on the family composition, they received 49 two-room, 73 three-room, and 16 four-room apartments. The draw is intended to ensure objectivity and transparency in the process of accommodating IDPs.

The former IDPs, who will soon return to their permanent place of residence in Fuzuli, noted that they feel great joy in returning to their native places, and expressed their deep gratitude to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the conditions created in the territories liberated from occupation and the care given to them.

The families participating in the draw will go to Fuzuli in the upcoming days.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, 527 families (about 2,000 people) have returned to Fuzuli.

Along with Fuzuli, the former IDPs returned to Lachin city, the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district) and Zabukh (Lachin district).

