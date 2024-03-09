International ski mountaineering contests kick off in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. International ski mountaineering competitions have started in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The contests are organized jointly by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF), the Winter Sports Federation, and the Shahdag Tourism Center.



The competitions feature 55 athletes from 11 different countries, as well as representatives from the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Winter Sports Federation.



The decision to conduct them in Azerbaijan was made at the ISMF's Plenary Assembly in October 2023.

