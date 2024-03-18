Qarabag FC scores record of century

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Qarabag FC scored 71 goals in 27 rounds of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

This is the record for the last 25 years in the history of national championships.

Higher productivity was last seen in the 1998/99 season. At that time, Kapaz scored 75 goals in 27 rounds. This indicator was realized without taking into account the technical victory of the representative of Ganja in one match.

The absolute record of 27 rounds of national championships was made official in the 1996/97 season. Neftchi FC has scored 91 times in as many games.

