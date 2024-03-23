Azerbaijani gymnast reflects on success at 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Sakinakhanim Ismailzade, a student of the Ojag Sports Club and winner of the 29th Azerbaijan Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, shared her reflections with Trend, highlighting the impact of her bronze medal win in the individual all-around event.

In the junior age category (born in 2009-2010), Ismailzade secured silver in the hoop exercise and bronze medals in both the individual all-around program and clubs exercise. Reflecting on her performance, she expressed particular satisfaction with her hoop routine, despite acknowledging some mistakes throughout the championship which she aims to rectify for future competitions.

Ismailzade expressed gratitude towards her parents for their support and credited her coaches for preparing her for the competition. She regarded the opportunity to compete at the National Gymnastics Arena and stand on the podium as a great honor.

The 29th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, held from March 21–23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, saw participation from various clubs and centers including the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, Republican Complex Sports School, Gracia Sports Club, Kur Olympic Sports Center, Ganja Olympic Sports Club, Zira, and Sumgayit.

The championship featured competitions across three age categories: "pre-junior" (born in 2011), "junior" (born in 2009–2010), and "adult" (born in 2008 and older), with routines showcasing ribbon, hoop, clubs, and ball. Additionally, teams among "junior" gymnasts (born between 2009 and 2011) competed in group exercises featuring routines with five hoops and five clubs.