Turkish Kahramanmaras names several streets after Azerbaijani cities, martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Several streets in the container camp, built by Azerbaijani businessmen in the Turkish Kahramanmaras province following the earthquake on February 6, 2023, have been named after Azerbaijani cities and martyrs, Trend reports.

A Brotherhood Temporary Shelter Center Azerbaijan-Türkiye was established with 453 containers in the Turkoglu district's logistics center within the Brotherly Aid platform established by a number of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations.

A total of 39 streets in the center, where all interior items, from air conditioners to beds to refrigerators to carpets, were provided by Azerbaijani businessmen and where 1,700 earthquake victims reside, were named after cities that suffered the greatest losses during the tensions and wars between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as after the names of martyrs.

The streets commemorate the names of martyrs such as Mubariz Ibrahimov, Murad Mammadov, and Elbrus Ahmadov, as well as the Karabakh region, Khojaly, Lachin, Ganja, Shusha, Fuzuli, Barda, Tartar, and Aghdam cities.

To note, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on February 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

