Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation debuts YouTube-run Turk Discovery project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has presented a new project, "Turk Discovery," on the YouTube platform, Trend reports.

According to Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Turkic countries have had many points of contact for centuries, which has caused the emergence of similar layers of culture, customs, and traditions.

"We share common roots, a rich heritage - epics, the greatest people, customs, traditions, music, literature, and, most importantly, all of this has found a place in the treasury of global culture. The Turkic traces in Hungary, the Scytho-Saxon heritage of Azerbaijan, the treasures of the "Golden Man" in Kazakhstan, the birth of the Ottoman Empire in Türkiye, the ancient culture of Uzbekistan's cities, the epic "Manas" of Kyrgyzstan, the pearl of Turkic literature, and much more. Our responsibility is to pass on all of this valuable history to future generations. Culture is necessary for spiritual nourishment, but it must also be valued and maintained. New generations should understand, absorb, and rely on it in their actions," Raimkulova said.

She stated that the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, whose mission is to research, learn, and preserve the rich Turkic cultural heritage, is a young organization founded on the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan and with the support of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey, with Hungary joining the organization as an observer country.

Raimkulova stated that the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has carried out a variety of programs aimed at promoting the Turkic people's rich history as well as their national and spiritual values.

"Books are published, conferences, round tables, exhibitions are organized with the participation of prominent research scientists, restoration of cultural monuments of the Turkic world, etc. have been initiated. The next project of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation is "Turk Discovery" on the YouTube platform, where programs and documentaries about material and cultural heritage, ancient traditions, and national values of the Turkic world will be broadcast. The realization of such a large-scale project will help bring information about the rich spiritual values of the Turkic peoples to a global audience. This is a modern and effective approach, as we live in a dynamically developing world. I would like to emphasize that, along with YouTube, the Foundation actively promotes content to popularize the material and spiritual values of Turkic countries on such online platforms as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, etc. I'm sure that the audience will welcome the Turk Discovery project with great interest. Maya Bekbayeva, a well-known Kazakhstani journalist, acted as the head and "face" of the project at the invitation of the Foundation. Maya Bekbayeva's team has been producing documentaries on historical subjects for many years," she said.

The President of the Foundation noted that the first issue of the project "Turk Discovery" is a documentary film, "Novruz: The Revival of the Ancient Turkic Holiday" (it can already be viewed on the channel of the project "Turk Discovery" on YouTube at the link).

"The scientific director and co-author of the film's script is Azerbaijani statesman and politician, diplomat, scientist, and representative of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Hasan Hasanov. The film crew visited Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. Most of the shootings took place in the city of Baku, an important historical place in Azerbaijan. The movie shows unique and distinctive features of celebrating Nauryz (Novruz) in each Turkic country. The project aims to contribute to the further strengthening of solidarity between Turkic peoples. The project team continues to work on creating interesting and quality content. A documentary on Mahmud Kashgari's work "Divani Lugat at-Turk", which is a collection of Turkic dialects, is currently underway. It should be noted that in 2024-2025 UNESCO will mark the 950th anniversary of the creation of this collection," Raimkulova added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel