Azerbaijani court rejects to release media outlet's co-founder under house arrest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The co-founder of Azerbaijan's Toplum TV channel Alasgar Ahmadoghlu (Mammadli) hasn't been released under house arrest, Trend reports.

The defense motion against the Toplum TV co-founder to substitute the selected preventative measure of imprisonment with house arrest was considered.



The request presented during the trial in Baku's Khatai District Court has been dismissed.



Previously, Ahmadoghlu, Toplum TV's other co-founder Akif Gurbanov, their staff, and Ruslan Izzatli, a founding member of the III Republican Platform, were sentenced to four months in prison as a preventive measure.



A criminal prosecution has been started against them under Article 206.3.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (smuggling conducted by a group of people with prior conspiracy).

Employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry carried out an operation in the office of Toplum TV internet television and at several other addresses on March 6.

The ministry said that its police officers carried out operational search measures based on received information regarding the activities of a group of individuals at the office situated at 98 B, Y.V. Chamanzaminli street, Narimanov district, as well as at other addresses in Baku.

