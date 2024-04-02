Azerbaijan proposes to establish E-Justice platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. An E-Justice platform is proposed to be established in Azerbaijan, which will allow the implementation of electronic justice through a single platform, Chairman of the country's Supreme Court and Judicial-Legal Council Inam Karimov said at a conference themed 'Digital criminal procedure: modern challenges and goals', Trend reports.

Karimov noted that the Supreme Court and the Judicial-Legal Council have developed a new concept that includes electronic interaction between government agencies in order to make a significant contribution to the work of law enforcement agencies, as well as the judiciary.

"The E-Justice platform serves to facilitate access and increase the efficiency of justice, increase citizen satisfaction, and also implement e-justice through a single platform.

The Electronic Justice System is a centralized platform that ensures the digitization of proceedings in cases of civil, commercial, administrative, criminal, and administrative offenses,” added Karimov.

