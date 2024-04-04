Armenian mine terror victims and Azerbaijani NGOs address world community (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. In Tartar, an event marked the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, with attendees including victims, families of those lost to mine explosions, members of the Public Council under the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), heads of Azerbaijani NGOs, representatives of international organizations, and staff from educational projects by the International Eurasia Press Fund (IAMF), Trend reports.

President of IAMF and Chairman of the Public Council at ANAMA Umud Mirzoyev talked about the mine threat in the world and in Azerbaijan and its consequences.

He highlighted that the Armenian occupiers extensively mined Azerbaijani territory, leading to Azerbaijan ranking among the top ten countries globally in terms of contamination by mines and unexploded ordnance.

"Recently, there have been frequent mine incidents, with four civilians seriously injured in a mine explosion just two days ago. Azerbaijani state, led by President Ilham Aliyev, is tirelessly working to clear liberated territories from mines. As representatives of civil society, we are fully committed to supporting these efforts. The "Great Return" of IDPs to lands liberated from Armenian occupation has finally commenced after many years. It's imperative to safeguard people from the peril of mines, which have become a scourge for humanity," he said.

Hafiz Safikhanov, Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines" public association and secretary of the Public Council under ANAMA, provided insights into the extensive challenges posed by mines and unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan, emphasizing ongoing efforts to address them. He highlighted the continuous occurrence of new mine victims, reported on a monthly basis.

"This issue is significant and will persist for years. Therefore, I urge citizens to diligently adhere to the recommendations provided during educational programs," Safikhanov said.

In his speech, Hafiz Azimzadeh, a member of the Public Council under ANAMA, disclosed that he personally endured the impact of Armenia's mine terrorism.

"During my official duties in Aghdam, newly liberated from occupation, I encountered a mine planted by Armenians, resulting in the loss of one of my legs. Those who have experienced such tragedy will empathize with me. I urge the global community, major nations, and international organizations to take heed of Azerbaijan's mine issue and provide support to the government in addressing it," he said.

Rey Kerimoglu, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Mine Victims Association, discussed the challenges faced by mine victims and the efforts of the Azerbaijani state to combat the mine threat.

To conclude, victims of Armenian mine terrorism, the families of those deceased due to mine explosions, and non-governmental organizations issued a joint statement.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel