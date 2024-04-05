I dream of representing Azerbaijan in int'l competitions - Ojaq Sports Club Championship medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. I dream of representing Azerbaijan in international competitions, the bronze medalist of the 4th Ojag Sports Club Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, Zahra Huseynova, told Trend.

The young athlete took third place in the exercise without apparatus among participants born in 2017 (category B).

"I had a wonderful competitive experience at the championship. The third place is a good result, and I know that if I train more, I will take the first place at the next start. I dream of competing in competitions held in different countries around the world to represent Azerbaijan with dignity. I always follow the performances of members of our national rhythmic gymnastics team and try to learn from them," the gymnast representing the Specialized Children and Youth Olympic Reserve School for Gymnastics said.

To note, the 4th Open Championship of the club Ojag Sports in rhythmic gymnastics is held on April 4–6. More than 180 gymnasts participate in the competition.

Along with the representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the competitions are also attended by pupils of the Specialized Children and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve for Gymnastics, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Aquatics Palace, the Zira Cultural Center, the branch of the Ojag Sports Club in Hovsan settlement, and the Olympic Sports Complex in Shagan.

The competitions take place in several age categories.

