Azerbaijan's Kalbajar discovers abandoned ammunition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. Ammunition [abandoned by Armenian armed forces] was found in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, the country's Interior Ministry told Trend.

During the activities carried out by employees of the Kalbajar district police office, nine F-1 hand grenades and explosive devices were discovered in the district's Gozlukorpu village.

Additionally, 16 F-1 hand grenades, two explosive devices, two M-75 hand grenades, four machine gun clips, and a large amount of ammunition were found in Chalakdar village.

The ammunition was removed from the area in compliance with security measures.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

