I thank audience for support at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. I am grateful to the audience for their support, as this is my first performance at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijani athlete Kamilla Seyidzade told Trend.

"Today's hoop performance went smoothly; however, I made some mistakes in the ball workout. I'm hopeful that tomorrow will be easier. Competing in Baku has a great deal of responsibility, and I'm determined not to fail my instructors while also demonstrating everything I've learned. My goal is to execute the routine calmly and consistently, as I do during practice," the gymnast said.

According to Seyidzade, she is looking up to Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova.

"Zohra Aghamirova is the athlete who ignited my passion for rhythmic gymnastics and led me to pursue the sport," she added.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the group exercise team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel