Bakcell CEO meets with journalists in Khankendi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Bakcell CEO has met with journalists in Khankendi, Trend reports.

During the event, Dr. Klaus Mueller noted that in a short period, the company managed to establish network infrastructure in the liberated areas, introduce VoLTE service, the advanced voice technology, and opened the first telco store in Khankendi.

Responding to high public interest in Bakcell's upcoming innovations, the CEO stated that the company is on the verge of major changes, with detailed information to be announced on April 25.

In addition, Dr. Klaus Mueller noted that in 2024, Bakcell intends to further expand its mobile communication and service network throughout the country.

