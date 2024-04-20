Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weapons, ammunition, and communication devices found in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Society Materials 20 April 2024 11:56 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Weapons, ammunition, and communication devices have been found in Khankendi, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Additionally, it was noted that as a result of measures taken by police officers on April 19, communication means (2), as well as 7 automatic weapons of different brands, one pistol, 2 rifles, 6 live grenades, 5 igniters, 33 ammunition magazines, 1348 cartridges of different caliber, and other ammunition were found and seized on the territory of Khankendi.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

