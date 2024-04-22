Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Qarabag's potential opponent in Champions League identified

Society Materials 22 April 2024 21:10 (UTC +04:00)
Vugar Imanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Another potential opponent of FC Qarabag in the first qualifying stage of the UEFA Champions League has been determined, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Virtus has become the fourth possible opponent of the Azerbaijani champion.

The club won the championship title in San Marino and will be in the basket of unseeded teams before the draw.

Therefore, Virtus is a potential opponent for Qarabag, which is among the seeded teams, as well as Panevezys, Ordabasy, and Vikingur. And the strongest club in Hungary Ferencvarosi is in the same basket as the Aghdam club.

Seeded
Ferencvárosi (Hungary)
Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Slovan (Slovakia)
HJK (Finland)
Flora (Estonia)
Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)
Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)

Unseeded
Panevezys (Lithuania)
Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)
Vikingur (Iceland)
Virtus (San Marino)

The uncertain
TNS (Wales)
RFS (Latvia)
Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)
Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

To note, 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round.

