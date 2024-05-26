Azerbaijani team reach finals of European Championships in rhythmic gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached both finals of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Budapest (Hungary), the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The team included Gullu Agalarzadeh, Kamilla Aliyeva, Elizaveta Luzan, Daria Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova and Zeynab Hummatova.

The team reached the finals of the exercises with three ribbons and two balls, as well as the finals of the program with five hoops.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Budapest (Hungary) take place on May 22-26.

Earlier at the competition, members of the Azerbaijani national team - juniors Govhar Ibragimova, Ilakha Bahadirova, Shams Agaguseynova and Fidan Gurbanli won bronze in the team competition.