All potential opponents of Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC in Champions League revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. All potential opponents of Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC in the first qualifying round of the Champions League have been revealed, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The champions have been determined in two more countries.

Egnatia won a gold medal in Albania, and Punik in Armenia.

This resulted in Balkani falling into the seeded pot with the latter.

Egnatiya and Borats are among the possible opponents of Qarabag.

Gurban Gurbanov has a total of 15 possible opponents at this stage. But there is a possibility that the Aghdam club will start the competition not from the I but also from the II qualification stage, which will become clear after the final of the current season of the Champions League.

Champions League

I qualifying round

Seeded

Ferencvárosi (Hungary)

Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Slovan (Slovakia)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

HIK (Finland)

Flora (Estonia)

Steaua (Romania)

Klaksvik (Faroe Islands)

Shamrock Rovers (Ireland)

Lincoln (Gibraltar)

TNS (Wales)

RFS (Latvia)

Petrocub (Moldova)

Balkani (Kosovo)

Punik (Armenia)

Unseeded

Dinamo (Batumi, Georgia)

Sellye (Slovenia)

Hamrun (Malta)

Larne (Northern Ireland)

Dinamo (Minsk, Belarus)

Panevejis (Lithuania)

Ordabasy (Kazakhstan)

Vikingur (Iceland)

Struga (North Macedonia)

Differdange (Luxembourg)

Decic (Montenegro)

Santa Coloma (Andorra)

Virtus (San Marino)

Borats (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Egnatia (Albania)

To note, 30 teams will compete in the first qualifying round.

The first two rounds will be drawn on June 18–19.

