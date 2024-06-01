Azerbaijan counts pupils to study at secondary school in Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 1. A total of 258 pupils will study at secondary school No. 1 in Shusha according to preliminary forecasts, the school's director Sabina Gozalova told reporters, Trend reports.

She made the remark on the sidelines of the 8th Meeting of the Ministers in charge of Education of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha on June 1.

The director said that based on these figures, the employment of about 24 teachers is planned.

According to her, the school will begin functioning in the 2024-2025 academic year.

“The implementation of the first stage of the 'Great Return' [to Azerbaijan's liberated territories] program continues. The school will employ mainly family members of persons registered in the city of Shusha, as well as those working here at various enterprises.

Incentive training will be conducted for teachers. We are also thinking about organizing a summer school,” added Gozalova.

To note, the 960-seat secondary school in Shusha, consists of three floors and five blocks, has 40 classrooms per 24 pupils each, library, reading room, a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) center, classrooms for basic military training, music, medicine, and others.

