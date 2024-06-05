President of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation met with Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. At the headquarters of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, president of the organization Aktoty Raimkulova met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Poland Nargiz Gurbanova.

The meeting highlighted the activities of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in preserving, studying and promoting in the international arena the ancient and rich heritage of the Turkic peoples. The relations between the Foundation and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Poland, as well as projects implemented within the framework of joint cooperation, were noted. During the meeting, the Foundation's projects aimed at preserving the heritage of Tatars and Karaites of Turkic origin living in the Republic of Poland were also highlighted.

During the conversation, the role of Turkic Cooperation Organizations in expanding the cultural dialogue between the Turkic states and the Republic of Poland was emphasized.

The meeting continued with the discussion of the prospects of partnership between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Poland, as well as the implementation of further joint projects.