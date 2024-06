BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Baku Initiative Group will hold a press conference on New Caledonia themed “Decolonization, International Diplomacy, and the Role of Communication in the Modern World," Trend reports.

The conference is planned in a hybrid format, and around twenty foreign media representatives are anticipated to attend.

The event will take place on June 13 at 16:00 (GMT +4).

