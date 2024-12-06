Azerbaijan's health ministry, Global Fund moot cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has held a meeting with the portfolio manager of the Global Fund Olga Avdeeva, Trend reports.

Welcoming the guests, Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Global Fund.

“Regular meetings of the Ministry of Health with the Global Fund missions contribute to strengthening cooperation,” he noted.

The minister noted that the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria has been actively involved in promoting activities to fight tuberculosis in our country for almost 20 years.

“At present, the Global Fund's projects are successfully implemented in Azerbaijan, which make an important contribution to the fight against tuberculosis,” he said.

Musayev also recalled that last March the World Health Organization certified Azerbaijan as a malaria-free country.

According to the minister, success in the fight against malaria was also possible due to many years of comprehensive support from partners, the World Health Organization being the leader among them.

In turn, Avdeeva emphasized that the Global Fund, jointly with the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, implements several important projects in the country.

Highly appreciating Azerbaijan's certification as a malaria-free country, the Global Fund Portfolio Manager noted that this achievement was possible due to the dedication of medical workers, as well as targeted prevention, early detection, and treatment of all malaria cases.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the current state of cooperation, potential opportunities for its development, and other issues of mutual interest.

