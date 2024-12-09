Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visits Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics and Scientific Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. On December 9, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics, named after Kubra Farajova, and the Scientific Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Maternity Hospital No. 6), Trend reports.

During her visit, Leyla Aliyeva reviewed the activities of the institutions and met with the parents of children receiving treatment.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev provided information about the facilities available at these research institutes.

Leyla Aliyeva donated high-frequency artificial respiration devices, incubators, and other state-of-the-art medical equipment to both institutions.