Kazakhstan hosts opening ceremony of Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk international exhibition, organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation (TCHF) in cooperation with TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency) and the Turkic World Foundation, has opened in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The TCHF President Aktoty Raimkulova, who spoke at the opening, pointed out that the Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk work plays a significant role in uniting the Turkic world.

"The magnificent work of the great scholar Mahmud al-Kashgari, created in the 11th century, is not only a monument of literature but also a reflection of the identity of the Turkic peoples, our culture, and our traditions. It symbolizes the connection between generations," she said.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Bakayev, Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy Gulbara Abdykalykova, the Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mustafa Kapucu, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the President of the Turkic Academy Shahin Mustafayev, as well as numerous guests and media representatives.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 950th anniversary of the Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk work, created by the outstanding Turkic scholar and thinker Mahmud al-Kashgari.

The exhibition showcased rare artifacts, historical manuscripts, and items reflecting aspects of the cultural heritage of the Turks in the 11th century, garments specially designed by the fashion designer Eji Karael, inspired by Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk work.

To note, on December 13, 2024, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation organized the International Conference under the theme “Mapping the World in Lexicography: on the 950th anniversary of Diwan Lughat al-Turk” by at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris in honor of the 950th anniversary of Dīwān Lughāt al-Turk work creation, and inclusion of this remarkable event in UNESCO’s list of anniversaries to be celebrated in 2024–2025.

