Structural changes in Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry

29 June 2018 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Structural changes took place in Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry, the ministry said in a message June 29.

The changes were implemented in order to fulfill the tasks of increasing transparency of Azerbaijan’s national economy, improving efficiency of functional management in the Ministry of Taxes, strengthening control over the payment of taxes and activity of tax authorities, building modern administration serving the purposes of the tax system.

Story still developing

