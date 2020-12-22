Russia allows export of products from some Azerbaijani enterprises - Food Safety Agency

Economy 22 December 2020 15:27 (UTC+04:00)
Russia allows export of products from some Azerbaijani enterprises - Food Safety Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency and a number of relevant structures are taking the necessary measures to remove restrictions on the export of certain products to Russia, the Agency told Trend on Dec. 22.

In this regard, the videoconference meetings were held between the delegations of the Food Safety Agency and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of the Russian Federation. The export of apples and tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Russia was widely discussed during the meetings.

As a result of the discussions, the export of tomatoes from Agroterm LLC (Khizi district), Geothermal Agro LLC (Kurdemir district), Gp Alfa greenhouse LLC (Salyan district), Hajigabul greenhouse LLC (Hajigabul district), and the enterprises belonging to Ilkin Shukurov (Masalli district) was allowed.

The export of apples from "TURAZ" LLC (Shabran district), Ran Fruit LLC, and an enterprise belonging to Vahid Asadov was also allowed.

The relevant structure issued the export permits on the basis of the files submitted by the Agency on strengthening phytosanitary control, as well as on the results of relevant monitoring.

The Food Safety Agency and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision continue to actively hold discussions in this sphere.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender on services for notification system
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender on services for notification system
Electronic industry developing in Turkmenistan
Electronic industry developing in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas again opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas again opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan boosts production of iron, gold ores year-on-year Business 16:03
Uzbekneftegaz to buy thermocouple set via tender Tenders 16:02
Uzbekneftegaz to buy spare parts for gas generator via tender Tenders 15:59
Iran's Oil Minister concludes official working visit to Russia Oil&Gas 15:58
Bulgaria to start receiving Azerbaijani gas from Dec.31 Oil&Gas 15:57
Short-term LNG contracts become more popular amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:46
Wrong storage of data frequently makes companies go bankrupt - ICT expert ICT 15:44
Bilateral Trade Mexico-Azerbaijan in January-October 2020 Society 15:41
Blockchain firm Ripple plans to fight approaching U.S. SEC lawsuit US 15:41
Monthly trading volume increases multifold at Kazakhstan's Astana International Exchange Business 15:40
Azerbaijan to create 'Government-cloud' national data center ICT 15:31
Georgia prioritizes digitalization of economy in post-pandemic period Business 15:28
Russia allows export of products from some Azerbaijani enterprises - Food Safety Agency Economy 15:27
Azerbaijan shares video footage from Balyand village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 15:26
Georgia reveals volume of imported electricity Oil&Gas 15:04
New highways, renovated internal roads to bring Georgia closer to EU Construction 15:00
Kazakh president ratifies loan agreement with ADB on support amid COVID-19 Kazakhstan 14:59
Kazakhstan starts production of 'Sputnik V' anti-coronavirus vaccine Kazakhstan 14:57
Russian Red Wings Airlines gets admission to Chelyabinsk-Baku flights Transport 14:53
Georgian agricultural products have great potential on EU export market Business 14:52
Azerbaijan's electricity supplier introduces easy way to replenish smart card balance ICT 14:45
Human trial phase of Iran's COVID-19 vaccine begins within days Society 14:41
Estonia eyes increasing butter export to Uzbekistan Business 14:41
Georgia sees increase in beer export Business 14:40
Uzbekistan, Russia agree to co-op in exploration of outer space ICT 14:38
Coronavirus mortality rate declines in Iran Society 14:38
President Aliyev’s brilliant leadership, wisdom ensured Azerbaijan’s victory in Second Karabakh War – Sobhani Politics 14:36
Bulk of trade turnover between Uzbekistan, Russia falls on metal products and textile Business 14:35
Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 900,000 Society 14:34
Iran to increase freight and passenger traffic to North Caucasus and Europe via Nakhchivan railway Transport 14:32
Uzbekneftegaz to buy instrumentation devices via tender Tenders 14:24
Kazakhstan's Kazpost opens tender on services for gas equipment maintenance Tenders 14:24
Azerbaijan predicts drop in 2021 state budget's revenues from paid services Finance 14:22
Azerbaijan abolishes law on conventional financial unit Society 14:19
Kazakhstan reports decrease in revenues from transporting passengers by road Transport 14:18
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds currency auction Finance 14:16
Azerbaijan discloses number of martyrs, whose loans written off by banks Finance 14:15
Iran discloses details of exports through West Azerbaijan Province Business 14:11
Kazakh uranium fields exploring venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 13:53
Revenues, expenditures of budget of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to increase in 2021 Finance 13:48
Narendra Modi stresses on need to enhance bilateral ties with Vietnam Other News 13:46
India-Vietnam Summit: Eye On China, Military Cooperation Gets A Fillip Other News 13:43
Turkish sappers showcase how Azerbaijan's liberated lands will be de-mined (VIDEO) Politics 13:39
Trump Presents PM Modi With Top US Honour 'Legion Of Merit' Other News 13:35
Sales of goods at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 13:32
Historical buildings in Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha city hardly recognizable Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:22
Iran optimistic about Biden, JCPOA, but says no pre-conditions Nuclear Program 13:19
Kazakhstan to increase irrigated land area before 2030 Business 13:11
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender on services for notification system Tenders 13:10
Electronic industry developing in Turkmenistan ICT 13:08
Iran launches several facilities in Gilan Province Oil&Gas 13:02
Georgian Finance Minister discusses reduction of debts Finance 12:53
Uzbekistan suspends number of international flights Transport 12:33
Several plans to be implemented in Iran's Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Business 12:25
UNESCO should avoid politicizing issue of cultural heritage's protection - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 12:24
Budget of Azerbaijan's SOFAZ to grow in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:21
Uzbekistan to stipulate foreign trade by joining Kyoto Convention on simplification of customs procedures Business 12:16
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas again opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 12:13
Anaklia port remains priority for Georgia Transport 12:05
UK economy grew by record 16% in third quarter after first lockdown slump Europe 12:02
Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief tests positive for coronavirus, in critical condition Azerbaijan 12:01
Modernization of SOCAR’s Azerikimya production union nearing completion Oil&Gas 11:57
Oil plunges as new coronavirus strain renews demand recovery fears Oil&Gas 11:55
Azerbaijani parliament discloses agenda of next meeting Politics 11:54
Azerbaijan's parliament opens regular plenary meeting Politics 11:54
Contract for nuclear power plant construction in Uzbekistan almost ready - Russian Ambassador Oil&Gas 11:51
Renewed schedule for Baku Refinery’s modernization is at final approval stage – SOCAR Oil&Gas 11:45
OSCE, Turkmenistan develop project work plan for next year Business 11:35
Kazakhstan reduces imports from Romania during COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:29
Baku Metro CJSC shares video of new 'November 8' station (VIDEO) Society 11:26
SOCAR elaborates on main tasks as part of Baku Refinery’s modernization Oil&Gas 11:23
Kazakhstan's government considers bill schedule for 2021 Kazakhstan 11:22
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan decrease Finance 11:18
Several projects related to roads implemented in Iran’s Ardabil Province Construction 11:16
New ferroalloy plant to be launched in Kazakhstan via support of dev't bank Business 11:12
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 11:08
Uzbekistan purchases substantial quantity of medicines from India to contain COVID-19 Business 11:08
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender for fire extinguishing systems maintenance Tenders 10:57
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Lithuania despite COVID-19 Business 10:57
Iran boosts consumption of steel products Business 10:51
Azerbaijani oil prices show decline Finance 10:46
Azerbaijan expects oil to be primary revenue source for 2021 Finance 10:45
Certain facilities launched in Iran’s railway sector Transport 10:44
Azerbaijan's Deputy Defense Minister receives Afghan delegation Politics 10:43
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 22 Finance 10:30
Iranian currency rates for December 22 Finance 10:30
Visa records growth of contactless transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 10:29
Snam issues more bonds to finance energy transition projects Oil&Gas 10:26
Uzbekistan’s Uzagrosugurta to focus on strengthening corporate governance standards Finance 10:20
EU keen on exploring Southern Gas Corridor’s possible extension to Western Balkans Oil&Gas 10:20
UN resident coordinator in Turkmenistan completes mission in country Turkmenistan 10:19
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 22 Uzbekistan 10:16
Georgia earns significant funds from privatization of state buildings Finance 10:08
Georgia takes important steps to support tourism Finance 10:07
WHO highlights Turkmenistan's initiatives to develop international instruments Turkmenistan 10:07
Azerbaijan reveals 11M2020 maritime cargo handling volumes Transport 10:01
Azerbaijan to increase social expenditures Finance 09:58
Iran's National Committee on Combating Coronavirus discusses new mutated variant of COVID-19 Society 09:54
Cost of electricity exported by Azerbaijan to Georgia decreases Oil&Gas 09:46
Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action members hold meeting Nuclear Program 09:45
All news