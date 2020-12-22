Russia allows export of products from some Azerbaijani enterprises - Food Safety Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency and a number of relevant structures are taking the necessary measures to remove restrictions on the export of certain products to Russia, the Agency told Trend on Dec. 22.

In this regard, the videoconference meetings were held between the delegations of the Food Safety Agency and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of the Russian Federation. The export of apples and tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Russia was widely discussed during the meetings.

As a result of the discussions, the export of tomatoes from Agroterm LLC (Khizi district), Geothermal Agro LLC (Kurdemir district), Gp Alfa greenhouse LLC (Salyan district), Hajigabul greenhouse LLC (Hajigabul district), and the enterprises belonging to Ilkin Shukurov (Masalli district) was allowed.

The export of apples from "TURAZ" LLC (Shabran district), Ran Fruit LLC, and an enterprise belonging to Vahid Asadov was also allowed.

The relevant structure issued the export permits on the basis of the files submitted by the Agency on strengthening phytosanitary control, as well as on the results of relevant monitoring.

The Food Safety Agency and the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision continue to actively hold discussions in this sphere.