Azerbaijan almost doubles volume of car import over recent years

Economy 7 January 2021 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan almost doubles volume of car import over recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.7

Trend:

The import of cars to Azerbaijan has significantly grown in recent years, a source on Azerbaijan's car market told Trend.

According to the source, in 2018, the volume of cars imported to the country was 28,876, in 2019 - 47,710, and in 11 months of 2020 - 47,841 cars.

Simultaneously with the growth in imports, the demand for gasoline and diesel fuel also increased.

Presently, the car market in Azerbaijan is facing stagnation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nevertheless, there were no considerable changes in the car prices. Activity in the car market is expected to intensify after softening the situation related to the pandemic," said the source.

