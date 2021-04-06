Azerbaijan may introduce global payment systems to work locally

BAKU. Azerbaijan, Apr.6

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is negotiating with foreign payment systems, the CBA General Director Farid Osmanov said at the ‘Baku Transit Forum 2021: Smart City’ online event, Trend reports.

"Current infrastructure of Azerbaijan allows introducing such payment systems as Apple Pay and Google Pay," he said.

According to Osmanov, this issue does not directly depend on Azerbaijan.

"These systems may appear in Azerbaijan this year," Osmanov said.

