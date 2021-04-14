First train with feed products arrives in Azerbaijan from Turkey via TURKUAZ project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The first express train has arrived from Turkey in Azerbaijan’s Baku within the TURKUAZ project, the press service of ADY Container, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend on Apr.14.

According to the press service, the test train consisting of 21 (45-feet long) containers, delivered 588 tons of feed products.

“The journey time of the TURKUAZ express block train made up 6 days,” said the press service.

The TURKUAZ express block train is a new logistics product developed by ADY Container, together with its partners from Turkey and Georgia will conduct cargo shipments twice a week from Istanbul and Mersin to Baku and vice-versa.

“Regular export-import operations by the train between Turkey and Azerbaijan will increase the volume of cargo on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line, expand its throughput capacity and strengthen its competitiveness,” the press service stressed.

To date, 26,689 TEU containers have been transported via the BTK line. Last year, the number of containers transported by BTK was 11,748 TEU.

“In the first quarter of 2021, this number grew by 83 percent compared to the same period of 2020,” added the press service.

