Uzbekistan considering restoring air communication with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Uzbekistan is considering the possibility of restoring air communication with Azerbaijan, the Uzbek Ambassador Bahrom Ashrafkhanov said during the Online B2G Forum online event, Trend reports on Apr.15.

According to Ashrafkhanov, the matter concerns the possible resumption of flights on the Baku-Tashkent route and in the opposite direction.

"At present, Uzbekistan is gradually resuming air traffic with a number of countries, and we are actively negotiating with the Azerbaijani side,” he stressed. “Uzbekistan is open to everyone, including tourists, investors and entrepreneurs. As soon as we reach an agreement on the resumption, it will be possible to discuss the issue of an air carrier.”

As of today, regular flights between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

