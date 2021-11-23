Azerbaijan talks potential use of South Korean companies in restoring liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Chairman of the Northern Economic Cooperation Committee under the President of the Republic of Korea Chong Soo Park discussed the potential participation of South Korean companies in the current projects in Azerbaijani territories, liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], on restoring them, the ministry told Trend.

At the meeting held in Baku, the parties exchanged views on the constant development of economic cooperation between the countries and also discussed ICT, cyber-security, and the transport sector.

Digital transformation is a priority for Azerbaijan. Therefore it’s important for the country to study South Korea's best practices in this area, the ministry said.

