Azerbaijan strengthens control to prevent price manipulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

The Ministry of Economy, the State Customs Committee (SCC), the Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant bodies of Azerbaijan will inform the Cabinet of Ministers once a month about the reinforcing of a healthy competitive environment in the country, including monitoring activities to prevent cases of monopolization, market division, the application of agreed prices and price manipulations, Trend reports.

This is envisaged by the order of Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov on urgent action to strengthen anti-inflationary measures in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Economy was instructed to take the necessary measures along with the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan to maintain the self-sustainment capability of the domestic market in food products as part of the minimum consumer basket.